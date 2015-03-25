 
  1. Tennis
  2. WTA

Jana Fett beats top seed Kristina Mladenovic in Japan Women's Open first round

14 September 2017 06:23

Qualifier Jana Fett shocked top seed Kristina Mladenovic in the opening round of the Japan Women's Open in Tokyo.

The 20-year-old Croatian's 6-4 6-3 triumph was the best win of her career and continued Mladenovic's miserable run after a brilliant first half of the season.

The Frenchwoman, ranked 15, has lost her last six matches, dating back to the Citi Open in Washington at the start of August.

Sam Stosur returned to the tour for the first time since the French Open after recovering from stress fractures in her right hand but was beaten 3-6 7-5 6-1 by Sara Sorribes Tormo.

Three more seeds also fell, with Kristyna Pliskova beaten 7-5 6-3 by Miyu Kato, Naomi Osaka upset by her Japanese compatriot Kurumi Nara 6-3 6-0 and Alison Riske losing 6-3 6-4 to Aleksandra Krunic.

But second seed Zhang Shuai was a 6-3 6-3 winner over Richel Hogenkamp and third seed Elise Mertens beat Magda Linette 6-1 7-5.

Defending champion Christina McHale began her campaign with a 6-2 6-4 victory over Danka Kovinic while eighth seed Yulia Putintseva battled to a 6-4 4-6 6-4 win against Duan Ying-Ying.

British hopes were dashed at the Quebec Open, where the country's number three Naomi Broady was beaten in three sets by Timea Babos.

The Hungarian raced to a 6-2 lead in the first, but Broady pegged her back with a 7-5 win in the second set.

After an hour and 53 minutes, Babos took the third 6-2 to set up a quarter-final match against Francoise Abanda, who beat Varvara Lepchenko in a lengthy three-set match 5-7 7-5 6-4.

Oceane Dodin, last year's champion, will not be retaining the title after she was forced to withdraw with dizziness, while number four seed Tatjana Maria overcame Grace Min 6-1 6-1 in under an hour.

Source: PA

Feature What did Roy Hodgson

What did Roy Hodgson's England predecessors do aft...

Roy Hodgson has taken up his first managerial post since departing as England coach after his appointment by Crystal Palace.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla

Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla...

Liverpool return to Champions League action at home to Sevilla on Wednesday.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Manchester City

Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Mancheste...

Manchester City face Dutch champions Feyenoord in the first match of their latest Champions League campaign on Wednesday.

Feature Five things you may not know about US Open champion Sloane Stephens

Five things you may not know about US Open champio...

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys to win her first grand slam title at the US Open.

Feature 12 things you may not know about England bowler James Anderson

12 things you may not know about England bowler Ja...

James Anderson has become the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets during the third game against West Indies at Headingley.

Feature James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Test wickets

James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Te...

James Anderson has joined Test cricket's elite 500 club, taking the landmark scalp in the third match against West Indies.