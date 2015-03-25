Jana Fett beats top seed Kristina Mladenovic in Japan Women's Open first round

Qualifier Jana Fett shocked top seed Kristina Mladenovic in the opening round of the Japan Women's Open in Tokyo.

The 20-year-old Croatian's 6-4 6-3 triumph was the best win of her career and continued Mladenovic's miserable run after a brilliant first half of the season.

The Frenchwoman, ranked 15, has lost her last six matches, dating back to the Citi Open in Washington at the start of August.

Sam Stosur returned to the tour for the first time since the French Open after recovering from stress fractures in her right hand but was beaten 3-6 7-5 6-1 by Sara Sorribes Tormo.

Three more seeds also fell, with Kristyna Pliskova beaten 7-5 6-3 by Miyu Kato, Naomi Osaka upset by her Japanese compatriot Kurumi Nara 6-3 6-0 and Alison Riske losing 6-3 6-4 to Aleksandra Krunic.

But second seed Zhang Shuai was a 6-3 6-3 winner over Richel Hogenkamp and third seed Elise Mertens beat Magda Linette 6-1 7-5.

Defending champion Christina McHale began her campaign with a 6-2 6-4 victory over Danka Kovinic while eighth seed Yulia Putintseva battled to a 6-4 4-6 6-4 win against Duan Ying-Ying.

British hopes were dashed at the Quebec Open, where the country's number three Naomi Broady was beaten in three sets by Timea Babos.

The Hungarian raced to a 6-2 lead in the first, but Broady pegged her back with a 7-5 win in the second set.

After an hour and 53 minutes, Babos took the third 6-2 to set up a quarter-final match against Francoise Abanda, who beat Varvara Lepchenko in a lengthy three-set match 5-7 7-5 6-4.

Oceane Dodin, last year's champion, will not be retaining the title after she was forced to withdraw with dizziness, while number four seed Tatjana Maria overcame Grace Min 6-1 6-1 in under an hour.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.