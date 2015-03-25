Jamie Murray welcomes decision about Judy Murray's tennis and golf centre

Jamie Murray hailed the decision to grant approval in principle for mother Judy's tennis and golf centre as great for the sport.

The Scottish Government announced on Wednesday it intends to give planning permission for the development, which has caused local opposition, at Park of Keir.

Judy wants the centre - which also includes houses, a hotel, visitor centre and museum - to cement the legacy of Andy and Jamie and provide a base for the next generation of Scottish talent.

The plans were initially rejected in December 2015, with some local residents objecting to the proposal to build on green-belt land between the Murray's home town of Dunblane and Bridge of Allan.

Jamie, who won his first-round doubles match at the US Open with Brazilian partner Bruno Soares on Thursday, said: "It's g reat news, about time I would say.

"I think it's going to be a great thing for Scottish tennis, for the local community as well. I'm really happy for my mum that four and a half years of work has gone into it and finally she get rewards for it.

"We went out for dinner to celebrate a little bit. She's really happy, as she should be. It's always been her dream to have a base to work out of and I think it's a perfect set-up for that.

"I think they'll do an amazing job with it and it's a big step toward creating a legacy for not just what me and Andy have done in tennis but for what my mum has done, with all the coaching and getting kids into tennis."

Jamie, who said he hoped to help out once his playing career is over, does not believe the project will alienate the family from the local community.

"I think there are very few people, but the people who complain, they're the loudest," he said.

"Maybe older people that don't want change. They are worried about green belt. I've lived there 30 years, there's never been anything growing on it, the whole of Scotland is green belt."

Jamie and Soares won their second grand slam title in New York 12 months ago and began the defence with a 6-4 7-6 (8/6) victory over Austrian pair Julian Knowle and Alexander Peya.

It was not entirely straightforward for the Scottish-Brazilian pair, who came from a break down in the opening set and then saved two set points in the second-set tie-break.

It has been a disappointing year in the slams so far for the duo, who reached the French Open quarter-finals but lost in the first round in Australia and the second round at Wimbledon.

"I think we've been a bit unfortunate," said the Scot. "I think we were potentially a couple of points away from doing a lot better but we're probably already qualified for the ATP Tour Finals with three months of the season still to go.

"We're obviously doing a lot of things right. Of course we could have done better but a lot of other teams could probably say that as well. Last grand slam of the year, defending champions, we'll try to do our best to win again."

Jamie, meanwhile, is waiting like everybody else to find out what brother Andy's plans are following his withdrawal from the tournament with an ongoing hip injury.

"He tried his best to get himself ready," said Jamie. "He came out a week before and did all his practising. He obviously just felt he couldn't give it his best shot.

"For him now it's just trying to find a solution, try to get healthy again and find the best way to do that. I don't really know a whole lot more than that."

Source: PA

