 
  1. Tennis
  2. ATP

Jamie Murray denies Heather Watson as Scot and Hingis land Wimbledon mixed title

16 July 2017 06:24

Jamie Murray won a battle of Britain at Wimbledon as he and Martina Hingis overcame Heather Watson and Henri Kontinen to secure the mixed doubles title.

Murray and Hingis beat defending champions Watson and Kontinen 6-4 6-4 as Murray sealed his second grand slam title in mixed, 10 years after winning his first here with Jelena Jankovic.

It is also 20 years since Hingis edged past Jana Novotna to win her singles title on Centre Court, and the Swiss now has six major mixed doubles triumphs to add to her 12 in women's doubles and five in singles.

Source: PA

