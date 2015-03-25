Jamie Murray and Martina Hingis win US Open mixed doubles title

Jamie Murray and Martina Hingis won their second successive grand slam mixed doubles title at the US Open - but there are question marks over their future together.

The Scottish-Swiss partnership defeated Michael Venus and Chan Hao-ching 6-1 4-6 10-8 in a tight battle to keep their winning run going after also claiming the Wimbledon title.

The victory takes Murray's tally of slam titles to five, three in mixed doubles and two in men's doubles, while Hingis has won 24 across singles and doubles.

Murray is only the third British man to win the mixed doubles in New York and the first since 1968.

It is clearly a partnership that works but Hingis was non-committal on court as to whether they would play together in Australia and bid for a third straight title.

And the 36-year-old - she turns 37 later this month - appeared to hint during the press conference that she is thinking about retiring for a third time.

She said: "If I play, then definitely we will (play together). That's what we said."

Murray and Hingis romped through the draw at Wimbledon but things were tougher here.

They had to save a match point in their second-round win over Kveta Peschke and Marcelo Demoliner and were also taken to a deciding tie-break in the quarter-finals.

They could not have made a better start in the final, breaking the Venus serve twice in a first set that lasted just 22 minutes.

But the top seeds went off the boil in the second set, with Murray losing his serve twice.

The match tie-break was nip and tuck throughout but it was Murray and Hingis who clinched it on their first match point, Hingis placing a backhand into the corner before Murray clinched it with a leaping volley.

The Scot said: "This scoring format is a lot more random than at Wimbledon. It's easier to break serve. W e played a great tie-break. The crowd was really into it. There was a lot of noise. Some crazy rallies going on.

"For us, it's so much fun to go there and play in a huge stadium, a lot of people coming out to watch."

One very interested spectator back home was Murray's younger brother.

Andy posted a picture on Instagram showing Murray and Hingis lifting the trophy on TV, accompanied by the message: "Proud little brother."

Murray and Hingis shared prize money of 150,000 US dollars (approximately Â£110,000), a fraction of the 3.7million dollars awarded to each singles champion.

Murray took to Twitter after Wimbledon to point out the prize money he collected for winning the title with Jelena Jankovic in 2007 had not changed in 10 years.

He said: "Obviously a lot of money has been pumped into the grand slams over the last few years, and people are making a lot more money than they used to, but a majority of that is going into the singles game.

"People talk about wanting to have more players in tennis making more money, not just the very top guys. I think doubles is a huge part of tennis. I think that should be supported with some of these prize money increases."

Source: PA

