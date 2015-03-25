 
Jamie Murray and Martina Hingis reach US Open mixed doubles final

09 September 2017 05:54

Jamie Murray and Martina Hingis will play for a second consecutive grand slam mixed doubles title at the US Open.

The Wimbledon champions defeated Coco Vandeweghe and Horia Tecau 6-4 7-6 (10/8) and will face Chan Hao-ching and Michael Venus in the final on Saturday.

Murray and Hingis, who remain unbeaten as a pair, saved three set points in the second-set tie-break before taking their second match point.

Asked for the secret of their success, Murray, who will bid for a fifth grand slam title, said: "Pick the best partner.

"We played a lot of great stuff at Wimbledon. Here we've fought really hard. Again today was very close. She (Hingis) made some great shots at the end. We just found a way through and looking forward to the final tomorrow."

It was revenge for Murray, who lost to Tecau and Jean-Julien Rojer in the quarter-finals of the men's doubles with Bruno Soares.

Rojer and Tecau went on to beat Spanish duo Feliciano Lopez and Marc Lopez 6-4 6-3 in the final, with Rojer decked out in a shirt featuring the Statue of Liberty.

The 36-year-old, who represents Holland but was born in Curacao before moving to the USA, explained it was a response to last month's protests in Charlottesville, in which an anti-fascism protester was killed.

Speaking on court, Rojer said: "The idea came after the tragic incident in Charlottesville. It's promoting peace and freedom and liberty. Hopefully we're moving in that direction.

"I've been here since I was 12 years old. It's a great country and I'm happy that they let me in and I got to do my job here. Hopefully we'll create those opportunities for everybody."

Source: PA

