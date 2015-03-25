 
  1. Tennis
  2. ATP

Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares safely through to second round at Wimbledon

06 July 2017 10:54

Britain's Jamie Murray began his bid to win a first men's doubles title at Wimbledon with a straight-sets victory alongside Brazilian Bruno Soares.

Murray and Soares beat Czech pair Roman Jebavy and Jiri Vesely 7-6 (9/7) 6-2 6-4 in the first round as they aim to add to their Australian and US Open titles won together last year.

The duo, who are seeded third, will now face Australian Sam Groth and Swede Robert Lindstedt in round two.

Elsewhere in the men's draw, Ken and Neal Skupski won their all-British contest against Brydan Klein and Joe Salisbury 6-4 6-3 3-6 6-3.

In the women's tournament, Heather Watson warmed up for her third-round singles clash with Victoria Azarenka on Friday by winning in straight sets next to partner Naomi Broady.

The British pair edged past compatriots Harriet Dart and Katy Dunne 7-5 6-4.

Laura Robson and Jocelyn Rae are also through to the second round after taking out 11th seeds Jelena Ostapenko, the French Open singles champion, and Raquel Atawo but Katie Boulter and Katie Swan are out.

Boulter and Swan were beaten in straight sets by Timea Babos and Andrea Hlavackova.

Britain's Dom Inglot also lost alongside Holland's Robin Haase. They fell in five sets to Philipp Petzschner and Alexander Peya.

Source: PA

