Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares ease into US Open quarter-finals

05 September 2017 03:24

Defending champions Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares are yet to drop a set at the US Open this year after easing into the quarter-finals of the men's doubles.

The British-Brazilian pair, seeded fourth at Flushing Meadows, defeated Swede Robert Lindstedt and Jordan Thompson of Australia 6-3 6-4.

Murray and Soares were in the ascendancy throughout as they showed the form that brought them two grand slam titles last season.

They have not been past the last eight at any slam this year but look well placed here, with a clash against Dutchman Jean-Julien Rojer and Romania's Horia Tecau next.

Murray and Soares might have finished the match in the ninth game of the second set but missed two match points.

It did not cost them, though, as Murray confidently served out the victory.

The Scot, who is also playing in the mixed doubles with Martina Hingis, is enjoying the experience of being the defending champions.

He said: "It's awesome. I've been walking around with a strut, shoulders back and enjoying it. It's not like you're going to win grand slams every day.

"We had a great run here last year and in Australia. We're taking it match by match and we're having a good fortnight so far."

Source: PA

