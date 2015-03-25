 
Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares continue US Open defence with victory in round two

04 September 2017 01:24

Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares continued the defence of their men's doubles title at the US Open by defeating Marcus Daniell and Marcelo Demoliner in the second round.

The British-Brazilian partnership won their second grand slam crown in New York 12 months ago and have made smooth progress so far.

After a tight first set, Murray and Soares edged the tie-break and then broke in the eighth game of the second set to win 7-6 (7/4) 6-3.

In the third round,the fourth seeds will face Swede Robert Lindstedt and Jordan Thompson of Australia, who defeated Britain's Ken Skupski and Australian John Millman in round two.

Source: PA

