Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares continue US Open defence with victory in round two

Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares continued the defence of their men's doubles title at the US Open by defeating Marcus Daniell and Marcelo Demoliner in the second round.

The British-Brazilian partnership won their second grand slam crown in New York 12 months ago and have made smooth progress so far.

After a tight first set, Murray and Soares edged the tie-break and then broke in the eighth game of the second set to win 7-6 (7/4) 6-3.

In the third round,the fourth seeds will face Swede Robert Lindstedt and Jordan Thompson of Australia, who defeated Britain's Ken Skupski and Australian John Millman in round two.

Source: PA

