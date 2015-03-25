 
James Ward bounced out by Baghdatis at Wimbledon

04 July 2017 06:09

James Ward is still waiting to kick-start his career after he bowed out of Wimbledon with a straight-sets defeat to Marcos Baghdatis.

The 30-year-old, who helped Great Britain to a memorable Davis Cup win in 2015, was playing just his fifth match since suffering a serious knee problem in September but went down 6-4 6-4 6-3 to Baghdatis on Court 18.

He has yet to win since that injury, with his ranking - once at 89 - slipping to 1,085, although his first-round fee of Â£35,000 more than doubles his year-to-date earnings.

He would have fancied his chances of making the second round at SW19 for just the third time when he was paired against the 32-year-old Baghdatis, who had been struggling with a back injury in the build-up to the tournament.

And Ward did not look out of place as he matched his opponent for much of the match, but he lost all of the key moments and then struggled with his match fitness.

He was broken at 3-3 in the first set and was unable to make the most of being 30-0 up on Baghdatis immediately after and the Cypriot served it out.

There was another Baghdatis break at a crucial moment in the second set at 4-4 and when Ward lost his serve again early in the third there was no way back.

Source: PA

