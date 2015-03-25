 
  1. Tennis
  2. ATP

Jack Sock beats Milos Raonic to reach semi-finals of Citi Open in Washington

05 August 2017 04:24

Eighth seed Jack Sock booked a place in the semi-finals of the Citi Open on Friday.

The big-serving American, beaten in the quarter-finals in the previous two years, saw off third seed Milos Raonic 7-5 6-4 in an hour and 25 minutes.

Sock will face Kevin Anderson for a place in the Washington final after the South African ended plucky Yuki Bhambri's interest in the competition.

Anderson, the 15th seed, defeated Indian qualifier Bhambri 6-4 4-6 6-3 in a contest which lasted a minute under two hours.

Fifth seed Alexander Zverev, of Germany, saw off Russia's Daniil Medvedev 6-2 6-4 and will face second seed Kei Nishikori in the other semi.

Tommy Paul, a 20-year-old American, had three match points in the second set of his match against his Japanese opponent.

However, Paul lost 3-6 7-6 (10/8) 6-4 to Nishikori in a match which lasted two hours and 39 minutes.

Source: PA

Feature How does Neymar

How does Neymar's transfer fee stack up in footbal...

Neymar has become the world's most expensive player after completing his move from Barcelona to Paris St Germain.

Feature Neymar

Neymar's come a long way from the streets of Brazi...

Neymar da Silva Santos Junior has become the world's most expensive footballer after completing a 222 million euros (£200.

Feature 5 things about Paris St Germain

5 things about Paris St Germain's new signing Neym...

Neymar has left Barcelona and joined Paris St Germain in a world-record deal worth 222 million euros (Â£200.

Feature How the world transfer record has developed over the years

How the world transfer record has developed over t...

Neymar appears on the verge of becoming the most expensive player in football history after informing Barcelona of his

Feature 5 things about Brazil striker Neymar

5 things about Brazil striker Neymar...

Neymar looks set to leave Barcelona for Paris St Germain in a world-record deal worth 222million euros (£198.

Feature Moeen Ali joins select group of England hat-trick takers

Moeen Ali joins select group of England hat-trick ...

Moeen Ali claimed the 14th hat-trick by an England player in Test cricket as the hosts beat South Africa by 239 runs at The Oval.