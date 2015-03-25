Jack Sock beats Milos Raonic to reach semi-finals of Citi Open in Washington

Eighth seed Jack Sock booked a place in the semi-finals of the Citi Open on Friday.

The big-serving American, beaten in the quarter-finals in the previous two years, saw off third seed Milos Raonic 7-5 6-4 in an hour and 25 minutes.

Sock will face Kevin Anderson for a place in the Washington final after the South African ended plucky Yuki Bhambri's interest in the competition.

Anderson, the 15th seed, defeated Indian qualifier Bhambri 6-4 4-6 6-3 in a contest which lasted a minute under two hours.

Fifth seed Alexander Zverev, of Germany, saw off Russia's Daniil Medvedev 6-2 6-4 and will face second seed Kei Nishikori in the other semi.

Tommy Paul, a 20-year-old American, had three match points in the second set of his match against his Japanese opponent.

However, Paul lost 3-6 7-6 (10/8) 6-4 to Nishikori in a match which lasted two hours and 39 minutes.

Source: PA

