Irina-Camelia Begu will face Julia Goerges in Bucharest Open final

Home favourite Irina-Camelia Begu ousted second seed Carla Suarez Navarro to set up a meeting with Julia Goerges in the final of the BRD Bucharest Open.

Begu hopes to follow in the footsteps of 2016 champion Simona Halep in keeping the title on home soil after her 7-5 7-5 success over the Spaniard.

The 26-year-old has three career wins on tour but is looking for a first in 2017.

Ana Bogdan briefly threatened to make it an all-Romanian final but lost her three-set clash with Germany's Goerges 3-6 6-2 6-4.

At the Ladies Championship in Gstaad, Holland's Kiki Bertens is aiming to go one better than her runners-up finish last year.

The number two seed won her first set against Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-1 and the latter then retired with a wrist injury at the start of the second set.

Estonian third seed Anett Kontaveit is Bertens' opponent after beating Tereza Martincova 6-4 6-1 to book her third final of the season.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.