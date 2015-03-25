 
International Tennis Federation board approves changes to Davis and Fed Cups

06 June 2017 03:24

The International Tennis Federation board has approved changes to the Davis and Fed Cups, including the reduction of men's singles matches to best of three sets.

That has been one of the few things players and governing body have been able to agree on when it comes to reforming the historic competitions.

Davis Cup ties will remain as three days, with the doubles rubber kept on the middle day and as best of five sets.

The finalists in both competitions will be guaranteed the choice of hosting their first-round ties the following year, while the number of dead rubbers will also be reduced.

ITF members will be asked to approve the changes at the annual general meeting in Vietnam in August, with the aim of encouraging more top players to compete.

The board will reconvene later this month to assess bids to host the finals of both competitions at neutral venues - an unpopular proposal among the players.

The intended plan remains for the Fed Cup World Group to expand to 16 teams from 2018 in an effort to simplify its complex structure, but that is currently tied in with the neutral venue proposal.

ITF president David Haggerty said: "Davis Cup and Fed Cup are two of the most iconic team competitions in sport, but there is no doubt change is needed to ensure that we maximise their full potential.

"While still needing AGM approval, we are confident that our national associations will see that to vote for these reforms is to vote for the long-term future of our competitions and our sport."

Source: PA

