Injury scare for Garbine Muguruza ahead of French Open

20 May 2017 06:25

Defending French Open champion Garbine Muguruza suffered an injury scare just days before her return to Roland Garros after pulling out of the Italian Open.

The 23-year-old, who beat Serena Williams in France last year, retired with a neck injury in her semi-final against Elina Svitolina in Rome on Saturday.

The French Open begins on May 28 and Muguruza will now hope to be fit after coming off just 22 minutes into her game.

Svitolina progressed to Sunday's final, where she will play Simona Halep after the Romanian beat Kiki Bertens 7-5 6-1.

"I just want to wish a fast recovery to Garbine, she has such a big tournament ahead in Roland Garros which is very tough as she's the defending champion," Svitolina told wtatennis.com. "It's going to be very tough for her and hopefully she will recover quickly."

Svitolina is now chasing a WTA tour-leading fourth title of the year and is also a win from taking top spot on the Porsche Race to Singapore.

Svitolina was always in control against Muguruza, winning the first six points before breaking.

And with the score at 4-1 in the first set Muguruza called the trainer and following a discussion with the doctor retired with a neck injury.

Earlier, Halep put in a near faultless performance to beat Bertens, hitting only nine unforced errors throughout the match - with just one in the final set.

Madrid Open champion Halep won the first six points in a row off Bertens but the Dutch star refused to roll over and levelled the match at 5-5 before being broken which allowed Halep to claim the first set.

The Romanian then relaxed and broke Bertens twice to ease into 4-0 lead with another break taking her though to the final.

Source: PA

