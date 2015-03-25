Injury forces Maria Sharapova to pull out of Bank of the West Classic

Maria Sharapova has withdrawn from the Bank of the West Classic due to a forearm injury.

The 30-year-old had a scan after feeling pain in her left arm towards the end of Monday's 6-1 4-6 6-0 victory over Jennifer Brady.

And Sharapova, who returned to competitive action this week following a leg injury, decided to pull out of the event in Stanford ahead of her second-round clash with Lesia Tsurenko to prevent the injury from getting worse.

In a statement on her official website, Sharapova said: "Unfortunately, I have to withdraw from today's match.

"Toward the end of Monday night's match, I felt pain in my left forearm. After yesterday's scan, the doctor has recommended I don't risk further injury.

"Monday night's crowd was so special and I wish I could continue playing but I have to make a preventative decision."

Source: PA

