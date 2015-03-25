 
Injury concern for Dan Evans ahead of Wimbledon

10 June 2017 04:09

Dan Evans could be a doubt for Wimbledon after suffering a calf injury on Saturday.

The British number four was playing Dustin Brown in the quarter-finals of the Aegon Surbiton Trophy.

Evans was leading 6-3 4-2 when, after returning a Brown serve, he pushed off on his left leg and began hopping in pain.

He was unable to continue and hobbled off the court with heavy strapping on his leg.

Evans said: "I just pushed off on a return and sought of heard and felt something go."

The 27-year-old is set to have a scan on Monday, when he should learn more about whether his grass-court season is over.

The timing is unfortunate to say the least, with Wimbledon, where he reached the third round last year, only three weeks away.

Evans had been due to play a Challenger event in Nottingham next week before the big Wimbledon warm-up tournaments at Queen's Club and Eastbourne.

In the women's tournament, Heather Watson is through to the final after beating compatriot Harriet Dart and will face Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova.

Source: PA

