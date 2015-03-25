Injuries that have hampered world number one Andy Murray in 2017

Andy Murray's sore hip is the latest in a string of health and injury problems the Scot has faced since becoming world number one last November.

Murray has been forced to pull out of two Wimbledon warm-up exhibition contests at the Hurlingham Club this week, meaning he will begin his title defence at SW19 on Monday without any victories on grass this season.

Here Press Association Sport looks at the issues Murray has encountered this term.

SHINGLES

Murray's misery at exiting before the quarter-final stage of the Australian Open, the first grand slam of the season, was compounded by him getting shingles on his return from Melbourne. The 30-year-old was sick for a couple of weeks and was out of action for over a month before making his comeback at the Dubai Tennis Championships, which he won in early March.

ELBOW AND VIRUS

Only two weeks after that Dubai success, Murray was forced to withdraw from the Miami Open just before it started due to a right elbow injury. That problem, coupled with a virus picked up prior to his return to London, caused Murray to miss the Davis Cup quarter-final tie with France in April. It was another month-long absence before Murray was back in Monaco, where he suffered a third-round exit.

FLU

Having lost three tour matches and won just four in Barcelona, Madrid and Rome prior to the French Open, Murray then s uffered another bout of illness in the build-up to the next grand slam at Roland Garros. Fortunately he was able to recover in time to play in Paris and reached the semi-finals there before being ousted by Stan Wawrinka in five sets.

HIP

Any momentum Murray may have built up in France was ended on the grass at Queen's Club when he suffered a shock first-round elimination to Australian Jordan Thompson. During a season where he has struggled for both fitness and form, a "sore hip" has now prevented Murray from participating in two Wimbledon tune-ups at Hurlingham.

