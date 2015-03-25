 
  1. Tennis
  2. ATP

Injured David Goffin to miss Wimbledon

14 June 2017 04:38

David Goffin has pulled out of Wimbledon with the ankle injury he suffered at the French Open.

The world number 13 had to retire during his third-round match against Horacio Zeballos at Roland Garros after badly twisting his right ankle when he tripped over the covers at the back of the court.

Goffin had been hopeful of recovering in time for Wimbledon, where he has reached the fourth round for the last two years.

But the Belgian announced on Wednesday he had run out of time to be ready for the tournament, which begins on July 3.

Goffin said in a post on Twitter: "I am very sad to announce that I won't play at the Wimbledon Championships this year.

"The revalidation is going well and doctors are positive but I won't have enough time to be ready for the tournament. I want to be 100 per cent. Can't wait to be back on court."

Source: PA

