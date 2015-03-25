In-form Edmund through to third round of US Open once again

Kyle Edmund reached the third round of the US Open for the second straight year with victory over American Steve Johnson.

The British number two is flying the flag alone in singles after defeats on Wednesday for Aljaz Bedene and Cameron Norrie and was impressive in a 7-5 6-2 7-6 (7/4) victory.

Edmund said: "It's a big one to get through. I'm very happy. I came out with my level the way it was, did what I needed to do, the tactics, controlling the match.

"The first two sets, I always felt in control. The third one was big because those key points, they're what change matches. I played some good points when I needed to in the tie-break and I'm very happy to close it out in three."

Edmund is likely to have his work cut out to match his run to the fourth round from 12 months ago, though, with either eighth seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga or exciting young Canadian Denis Shapovalov next up.

The Yorkshireman arrived in New York on the back of a run to the semi-finals of the Winston-Salem Open that saw him play seven matches in seven days.

He overcame fatigue to beat 32nd seed Robin Haase in round one on Monday and could take confidence from knowing he beat Johnson just last week.

Edmund might have expected to face a hostile crowd but the stands were sparsely populated for the fifth match of the day on the temporary Louis Armstrong Stadium.

A new, permanent second court at Flushing Meadows, complete with roof, will be ready for next year's tournament.

Edmund was the better player during the first set, doing plenty of damage with his huge forehand, but he could not shake off Johnson.

The American broke Edmund when he served for the set but then dropped serve again straight away, virtually snapping his racket in half in annoyance.

Edmund did not miss a second opportunity to serve it out and then immediately took control of the second, with Johnson too often making poor decisions.

It has been a very difficult summer for the 27-year-old Californian following the death of his father in May and he broke down on court at the French Open.

Johnson rallied well at the start of the third and matched Edmund all the way to a tie-break, but this was a very mature performance from the 22-year-old, who closed it out impressively.

Source: PA

