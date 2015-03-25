I will come back stronger, vows Angelique Kerber

Angelique Kerber insisted she can return to the level that made her a two-time grand slam champion and world number one after a disappointing season hit a new low.

The German's 6-3 6-1 defeat to teenager Naomi Osaka made her only the second defending women's champion to lose her first match after Svetlana Kuznetsova in 2005.

Kerber said: "It was not my day, completely not my day today. I'm sad.

"She's a very aggressive player, but I knew this before. She served very well and was going for it. She played a very good match from the beginning."

Kerber rose to the top of rankings after winning in both Australia and New York last season but has not claimed a title since nor made a grand slam quarter-final.

Fourth-round appearances at the Australian Open and Wimbledon sandwiched an opening-round defeat at the French Open and her misery was complete here.

It was a very tough draw for Kerber against a player regarded as one of the future stars of the women's game, and Osaka rose to the challenge under the roof on Arthur Ashe.

The Japanese-American is a fearless ball-striker and Kerber had no answer, netting a final forehand to succumb meekly after just 65 minutes.

Kerber, who despite her poor form held the number one spot until Wimbledon, will now fall outside the top 10.

The contrast to 12 months ago could not have been more stark, but she said: "I'm still the same player and the same person.

"I think it's just the matches and how I played last year from the beginning and how I'm struggling this year. But I know that I'm strong and I know that I will come back stronger, for sure. I know that I will not give up like this.

"I will try to forget the match as soon as possible and look forward again."

For 19-year-old Osaka, ranked 45, this was the first victory over a top-10 player in her career and a cathartic experience.

She led Madison Keys 5-1 in the deciding set of their third-round clash on Ashe last year only to lose in a deciding tie-break.

"It means a lot, I feel, especially since how I ended last year's US Open," said Osaka.

"But I tried not to think how good she was while I was playing her. I just tried to focus on what I could do to win the match. I grew up watching the greatest players play on that court, so to win a match on it felt really special."

World number one Karolina Pliskova has headed in the opposite direction to Kerber after losing to the German in the final here last year and she eased into round two.

The Czech defeated Poland's Magda Linette 6-2 6-1, and was relieved to safely negotiate the first hurdle.

Pliskova said: "I was a little bit nervous this morning before the match. Obviously before every first-round match I'm a little bit nervous, but especially at a grand slam and especially to defend so many points here from the final last year.

"It was a little bit difficult, but I think I made it pretty okay today. The game could be better. I think my serve could be better, but overall, I think it was solid."

With play on the outside courts badly disrupted by rain, French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko was given the chance to finish her match against Lara Arruabarrena under the roof.

And the Latvian 12th seed wasted no time, winning all three games on the resumption and 12 of 14 points to polish off a 6-2 1-6 6-1 victory.

Source: PA

