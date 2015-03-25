I gave everything, says injured Murray as he exits Wimbledon

Andy Murray said he was "sad that it's over" after his Wimbledon title defence was ended by Sam Querrey.

The Scot lost in five sets on Centre Court, as American Querrey reached the semi-finals for the first time.

Murray was clearly struggling with the hip injury that he has been bothered by all tournament.

He said: "The whole tournament I've been a little bit sore, but I tried my best right to the end and gave everything I had, so I'm proud about that, but obviously it's disappointing to lose at Wimbledon.

"There was obviously an opportunity there, so I'm sad that it's over."

He said of continuing to play while hurting: "I knew I wasn't going to do any major damage by playing on so I wanted to try to find a way.

"In the end it wasn't the case."

Murray lost 3-6 6-4 6-7 (4/7) 6-1 6-1, with Querrey dominant in the closing stages.

"Sam served great. He was dictating all the points," Murray said.

Murray has not decided what to do next, bearing in mind the hip problem that needs to be addressed.

"Now I'll sit down with my team and look at the next step, look a bit longer term" he said.

"The US Open is six, seven weeks away, so I'll sit down with my team tomorrow and come up with the plan for what I have to do next."

Asked if he might take an extended break, he said: "I don't know. I'll get the best advice I can and stick with that.

"If it means training and doing the rehab and stuff then I'll do that.

"I've no idea what that's going to be just now."

Asked about Britain's women's singles semi-finalist Johanna Konta, who is aiming for her first grand slam title, Murray said: "Hopefully she goes on to win."

Source: PA

