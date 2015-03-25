How the sporting world looked when Venus Williams won her first Wimbledon title

Venus Williams claimed her first Wimbledon title in 2000, when her opponent on Saturday, Garbine Muguruza, was just six years old.

Current world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua had yet to even lace on the gloves.

Here Press Association Sport takes a look at some of the other sporting headline moments from a year in which the Williams dynasty first well and truly took hold.

FOOTBALL: Manchester United retained their Premier League title, while Sunderland's Kevin Phillips was top goalscorer. England were eliminated from the Euro 2000 group stages despite an Alan Shearer goal giving them a 1-0 win over Germany. David Trezeguet's extra-time golden goal gave France victory over Italy in the final.

OLYMPICS: Sir Steve Redgrave claimed his fifth consecutive Olympic gold medal in the men's coxless fours. Fifteen-year-old Michael Phelps made his Olympic debut, finishing fifth in the men's 200 metres butterfly final. Marion Jones won the women's 100m final but would be subsequently disqualified for a doping offence.

BOXING: Lennox Lewis successfully defended his world heavyweight title against Michael Grant, Francois Botha and David Tua. Wladimir Klitschko began his long reign as a champion by outpointing Chris Byrd for the WBO crown.

GOLF: Tiger Woods became the first golfer in almost half a century to win three majors in the same season, and the fifth to clinch the career grand slam. He won the US Open by a record 15 shots - a record for all majors - along with the Open and the US PGA. Vijah Singh won the Masters.

TENNIS: Wimbledon winner Williams went on to win the US Open title - and both singles and doubles titles at the Olympics - while the other women's grand slam titles went to Lindsay Davenport and Mary Pierce. The winners of the four men's grand slams were Andre Agassi, Gustavo Kuerten, Pete Sampras and Marat Safin.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.