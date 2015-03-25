How life was last time Britain had men's and women's Wimbledon quarter-finalists

Great Britain has quarter-finalists in the Wimbledon men's and women's singles for the first time since 1973 after wins on Monday for Andy Murray and Johanna Konta.

Here is a look at how tennis, Britain and the world looked 44 years ago, when Roger Taylor and Virginia Wade were flying the flag.

:: In Britain, a pint of beer costs 14p on average, a l oaf of bread can be bought for 11p, and a pi nt of milk is 6p. The a verage price of a detached house is just under £17,000.

:: Slade's 'S kweeze Me Pleeze Me' sits at number one in the UK singles charts during Wimbledon. In the second week of the championships, news emerges from Wolverhampton of a car crash involving the band's drummer Don Powell, whose girlfriend Angela dies from her injuries.

:: During the second week of Wimbledon, music fans across the world are stunned by events at the Hammersmith Odeon in London, where David Bowie retires his Ziggy Stardust persona.

:: The James Bond film Live and Let Die is released in Britain, with the starring role played for the first time by Roger Moore.

:: Wimbledon is boycotted by most top male players, after Yugoslavia's Nikola Pilic is suspended by the International Lawn Tennis Federation (ILTF). Pilic had landed in hot water with his national federation for declining Davis Cup duty. The new men's players' union, the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), sides with Pilic and scores of its members refuse to play Wimbledon in protest against the ILTF stance. Taylor plays and is fined by the ATP for breaking the boycott. He goes on to reach his third semi-final, beating newcomer Bjorn Borg in the quarters before losing to eventual champion Jan Kodes.

:: English football is reeling from a 2-0 defeat for the national team against Poland in June, which puts World Cup qualification in doubt. A 1-1 draw against the same opposition later in the year means England miss out on the 1974 finals, for which Scotland successfully qualify.

:: Young businessman Donald Trump is less interested in the White House and more concerned with finding tenants for apartments, leasing out thousands of properties as president of Trump Management.

:: Britain is enjoying the early stages of a golden era of TV comedy. In the early months of the year, the first episodes of Last Of The Summer Wine, Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em, Open All Hours and Porridge are shown on the BBC.

:: Noel Edmonds, a 24-year-old disc jockey, is the new host of the Radio One Breakfast Show.

