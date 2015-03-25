 
  1. Tennis
  2. WTA

How Johanna Konta went from Sydney childhood to British Wimbledon favourite

12 July 2017 02:39

Johanna Konta stands two wins away from becoming the first British woman to win the Wimbledon singles title in 40 years.

Konta faces seven-time grand slam champion Venus Williams on Thursday for a place in the final.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a closer look at Konta's journey to this point.

2002: Sydney-born Konta is scouted by respected Australian coach Pete McCraw to join an elite training squad.

2004: Tennis Australia cuts its funding and Konta is not among players given extra support.

2005: Moves to Spain to train at Barcelona's Sanchez-Casal Academy, where Andy Murray also played.

2006: Relocates to England to be closer to parents living in Eastbourne.

2012: Granted a British passport and handed a wild card for the Wimbledon main draw but loses in the first round to Christina McHale.

2014: Begins working with Spanish coach Esteban Carril and sports psychologist Juan Coto. Briefly breaks into the world's top 100 for the first time.

2015: Enjoys breakthrough run to the fourth round at the US Open and finishes the year inside the top 50.

2016: Backs up US Open run by reaching the Australian Open semi-finals and winning first WTA title in Stanford. Climbs inside the world's top 10 and hires Wim Fissette, former coach of Kim Clijsters and Victoria Azarenka.

2017: Wins second and third WTA titles, in Sydney and Miami. Becomes first British woman to reach Wimbledon singles semi-finals since Virginia Wade in 1978.

Source: PA

Feature Five key matches which defined Johanna Konta

Five key matches which defined Johanna Konta's rem...

Johanna Konta is the first British woman through to a singles semi-final at Wimbledon since Virginia Wade in 1978.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of the British Grand Prix

5 talking points ahead of the British Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton will arrive at the British Grand Prix 20 points behind Sebastian Vettel in the race for this year's championship.

Feature Six of the best British Grand Prix races at Silverstone

Six of the best British Grand Prix races at Silver...

The British Grand Prix faces an uncertain future after Silverstone gave notice of its intent to leave the sport in 2019.

Feature How Andy Murray

How Andy Murray's Wimbledon campaign compares agai...

Andy Murray will hope to end the week by lifting the Wimbledon trophy for a third time.

Feature 10 things you should know about Johanna Konta

10 things you should know about Johanna Konta...

Johanna Konta is the first British woman to make the singles semi-finals at Wimbledon since Virginia Wade in 1978.

Feature 5 key moments in the career of Johanna Konta

5 key moments in the career of Johanna Konta...

Johanna Konta defeated Simona Halep to become Britain's first Wimbledon women's singles semi-finalist for 39 years.