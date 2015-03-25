How British women have fared in Wimbledon fourth round since 1977

Johanna Konta is the first British woman through to the fourth round of the singles at Wimbledon since Laura Robson in 2013.

Konta is also only the third female player from this country to reach the last 16 since 1985, when Jo Durie was beaten by American Barbara Potter.

Since Virginia Wade won Wimbledon 40 years ago, only 13 had gone that far before Konta eased past Greece's Maria Sakkari on Friday.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at how they all fared.

1977: Virginia Wade

R4 result: Won 9-7 6-3 v Mariana Simionescu

Stage reached: Champion

1978: Sue Barker

R4 result: Lost 6-2 6-2 v Billie Jean King

Stage reached: Fourth round

1978: Virgina Wade

R4 result: Won 7-5 6-4 v Ruta Gerulaitis

Stage reached: Semi-finals

1979: Deborah Jevans

R4 r esult: Lost 6-1 6-2 to Wade

Stage reached: Fourth round

1979: Virgina Wade

R4 result: Won 6-1 6-2 v Jevans

Stage reached: Quarter-finals

1980: Virgina Wade

R4 result: Lost 6-2 7-6 v Andrea Jaeger

Stage reached: Fourth round

1981: Jo Durie

R4 result: Lost 6-3 6-4 v Pam Shriver

Stage reached: Fourth round

1981: Anne Hobbs

R4 result: Lost 6-3 6-2 v Hana Mandlikova

Stage reached: Fourth round

1983: Virgina Wade

R4 result: Lost 3-6 7-6 7-5 v Eva Pfaff

Stage reached: Fourth round

1984: Jo Durie

R4 result: Won 3-6 6-3 9-7 v Steffi Graf

Stage reached: Quarter-finals

1984: Anne Hobbs

R4 result: Lost 6-2 3-6 6-3 v Manuela Maleeva

Stage reached: Fourth round

1985: Jo Durie

R4 result: Lost 7-6 6-7 6-1 v Barbara Potter

Stage reached: Fourth round

1998: Sam Smith

R4 result: Lost 6-3 6-1 v Nathalie Tauziat

Stage reached: Fourth round

2013: Laura Robson

R4 result: Lost 7-6 7-5 v Kaia Kanepi

Stage reached: Fourth round

Source: PA

