How British women have fared in Wimbledon fourth round since 1977

Johanna Konta is the first British woman through to the fourth round of the singles at Wimbledon since Laura Robson in 2013.
Konta is also only the third female player from this country to reach the last 16 since 1985, when Jo Durie was beaten by American Barbara Potter.
Since Virginia Wade won Wimbledon 40 years ago, only 13 had gone that far before Konta eased past Greece's Maria Sakkari on Friday.
Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at how they all fared.
1977: Virginia Wade
R4 result: Won 9-7 6-3 v Mariana Simionescu
Stage reached: Champion
1978: Sue Barker
R4 result: Lost 6-2 6-2 v Billie Jean King
Stage reached: Fourth round
1978: Virgina Wade
R4 result: Won 7-5 6-4 v Ruta Gerulaitis
Stage reached: Semi-finals
1979: Deborah Jevans
R4 r esult: Lost 6-1 6-2 to Wade
Stage reached: Fourth round
1979: Virgina Wade
R4 result: Won 6-1 6-2 v Jevans
Stage reached: Quarter-finals
1980: Virgina Wade
R4 result: Lost 6-2 7-6 v Andrea Jaeger
Stage reached: Fourth round
1981: Jo Durie
R4 result: Lost 6-3 6-4 v Pam Shriver
Stage reached: Fourth round
1981: Anne Hobbs
R4 result: Lost 6-3 6-2 v Hana Mandlikova
Stage reached: Fourth round
1983: Virgina Wade
R4 result: Lost 3-6 7-6 7-5 v Eva Pfaff
Stage reached: Fourth round
1984: Jo Durie
R4 result: Won 3-6 6-3 9-7 v Steffi Graf
Stage reached: Quarter-finals
1984: Anne Hobbs
R4 result: Lost 6-2 3-6 6-3 v Manuela Maleeva
Stage reached: Fourth round
1985: Jo Durie
R4 result: Lost 7-6 6-7 6-1 v Barbara Potter
Stage reached: Fourth round
1998: Sam Smith
R4 result: Lost 6-3 6-1 v Nathalie Tauziat
Stage reached: Fourth round
2013: Laura Robson
R4 result: Lost 7-6 7-5 v Kaia Kanepi
Stage reached: Fourth round
Source: PA