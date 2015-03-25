How Andy Murray's Wimbledon campaign compares against his title years

Andy Murray will hope to end the week by lifting the Wimbledon trophy for a third time.

The Scot won the title for the first time in 2013 with victory over Novak Djokovic before beating Milos Raonic in the final 12 months ago.

Comparing his runs in those two years to his performances this time shows that he had an easier progression through the draw in both 2013 and 2016 in terms of sets played.

Murray did not lose a set in his first four matches in either of the years in which he won the title, while this year he survived a four-set clash with Fabio Fognini in round three.

However, he actually spent more time on court in 2013 than this year in getting to the quarter-finals - eight hours and 32 minutes compared to eight hours and 20 minutes.

Last year he was significantly speedier, taking only seven hours and 17 minutes to win four matches.

The big difference has been in the effectiveness of Murray's first serve.

The speed of the Scot's delivery has been down this year and he has been winning only 74 per cent of points on his first serve compared to 81 in 2016 and nearly 83 in 2013.

That has contributed to Murray dropping serve six times already. In 2013 he was broken four times and in 2016 three times over the first four rounds.

Murray has been more effective on his second serve this year, though, winning 66 per cent of points, up from 61.5 in the early rounds last year and 54.4 in 2013.

That may, however, have a lot to do with his unorthodox opponents this year. Fognini was the only player to really try to jump on Murray's second serve and he won more than half the points.

Murray, meanwhile, has double-faulted 11 times this year compared to just once in four matches last year but has broken serve 22 times - more than in either 2016 or 2013.

He will hope not to follow the same pattern as either of those years in his quarter-final against Sam Querrey on Wednesday.

Murray was taken to five sets in the last eight in both of the years he won the title - against Fernando Verdasco in 2013 and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga last year.

Source: PA

