How a friendship grew out of Denis Shapalov's petulant moment in Davis Cup

Davis Cup villain Denis Shapalov did not want to get out of bed after his moment of petulance forced umpire Arnaud Gabas to have eye surgery, but admits an unlikely friendship was born out of it.

Shapalov, a little known Canadian teenager, caused headlines in February as during the deciding rubber of the Davis Cup tie with Great Britain he smashed a ball away in frustration, hitting Gabas directly in the eye.

The 18-year-old, 17 at the time, was immediately defaulted, handing the tie to GB, and was later fined 7,000 dollars. Gabas, meanwhile, was forced to undergo surgery on a fractured eye socket.

Shapalov was deeply affected by his actions, but tells the story of a positive outcome.

"It was very tough at the time, it is still always in the back of my head in everyday life," the 2016 junior Wimbledon champion told Press Association Sport.

"It has helped me mature as a person. I feel much more mature from it, it has helped my game on the court, I stay much more calm, just knowing what could happen if I lose my temper again.

"If I tried to do it I again I don't think I could do it again, it was extremely bad luck for me and for the umpire, I know, but he has been a big part of it.

"He is an extremely nice guy, he has really helped me get through it because he could have been mean about it but he is a great gentleman, a great guy and he has really helped me.

"He messages me here and there, I message him. I am happy to see him back officiating, he keeps up with my results.

"In a strange way we have become good friends."

Shapalov concedes that people might always judge him for the incident, one that left him needing some support from his family.

"The people around me helped me get through the incident, things were very bad but they could have been much worse with what happened to him," he added.

"The way he treated this and the way he has treated me is inspiring and it has helped me get back on court.

"I skipped the next tournament, I didn't want to get out of bed, the first steps were my mum making me walk the dogs.

"From there on things started rolling. It was tough for me to know what reactions I was going to get, obviously know there is a bunch of people who dislike me now."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.