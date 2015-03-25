Hip misery brings early end to Wimbledon for Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios lasted less than two hours at Wimbledon after he withdrew two sets into his first-round clash against Pierre-Hugues Herbert with a hip problem.

The Australian 20th seed aggravated his long-standing injury in a fall at Queen's Club two weeks ago and rated himself only 60 per cent fit on the eve of the tournament.

He was first on Court Three on Monday but it was clear Kyrgios was in no condition to be the title dark horse many expected and he finally pulled out, with Herbert leading 6-3 6-4.

"I kind of knew I was in trouble," Kyrgios said.

"I have been feeling my hip ever since I fell over at Queen's. I never got it right. I was doing everything I could to help it, but just not enough time."

Kyrgios added: "I spoke to the doctor before the tournament started. He was leaning towards me not even playing.

"It's my favourite tournament. I do well here every year. So it's tough for me to go out there and get beaten and pull out. It's not the easiest thing for me to do."

Kyrgios has been hampered by fitness problems throughout his early career but the 22-year-old's hip is particularly problematic.

Pain increased after the French Open last month but, despite taking 10 days off to recover, a fall at Queen's set Kyrgios back.

The world number 20 dismissed suggestions this injury could prove "career-ending" but also expressed reluctance to undergo surgery.

"Probably not at the moment. I got too much stuff going on," Kyrgios said.

"I would do everything possible to avoid it but I don't know. I'm obviously a little bit scared, obviously, but I don't think I need it at the moment."

Kyrgios' serve kept him in contention early on until a double fault gave Herbert a break for 5-3 in the opening set.

When Kyrgios was broken again in the seventh game of the second, he appeared to be in tears while he sat on his chair at the changeover before walking back on court shaking his head.

The Australian called the trainer after Herbert won the second set before deciding he could not continue.

Source: PA

