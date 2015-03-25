 
Heather Watson thrills Wimbledon crowds by sinking seed to reach third round

05 July 2017 01:09

Heather Watson matched her best run at Wimbledon with an excellent victory over 18th seed Anastasija Sevastova in the second round.

The British number two played a perfect first set on a baking Court Two and then twice recovered from a break down in the second to win 6-0 6-4.

Watson will now attempt to avoid a repeat of the third-round exits she suffered in 2012 and 2015, when she famously nearly upset Serena Williams.

Sevastova has had a rapid rise this season and is certainly no mug on grass having won the warm-up event in Majorca.

But she had no answers at all to Watson in the first set, the 25-year-old racing through it in 19 minutes and not making a single unforced error.

It was almost as if she played too well, and when her level dropped, Sevastova capitalised on three double faults in one game to move 2-1 ahead.

Watson levelled at 3-3 only to lose her serve again but, after she broke to love immediately, Sevastova's head dropped and the Latvian dumped a final forehand into the net after one hour and one minute on court.

Watson will next face either Russian Elena Vesnina or new mother Victoria Azarenka.

Watson has had a difficult 12 months, dropping outside the top 100, but she struck form in Eastbourne last week and has carried her momentum into Wimbledon.

She told the BBC: "I felt very good at the beginning of match, very on it and relaxed, more than I was in my first match.

"I obviously know how she plays, she is a great player and was expecting and was prepared for the best.

"She started to step up in the second set but I was able to keep my cool and just stick with her. I had to expect that she would raise her level after the first set and I just had to remain calm and adjust my game.

"I feel like I'm seeing the ball very big and am moving well."

Source: PA

