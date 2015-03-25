Heather Watson stays on course for Wimbledon doubles title repeat

Britain's Heather Watson and partner Henri Kontinen continued the defence of their Wimbledon mixed doubles title by beating Sania Mirza and Ivan Dodig in the third round.

Watson, alongside Finland's Kontinen, knocked out their fourth-seeded opponents with a 7-6 (7/4) 6-4 victory as they look to retain the crown they won together last year.

The duo will on Thursday face 10th seeds Rohan Bopanna of India and Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada for a place in the semi-finals.

British pair Ken Skupski and Jocelyn Rae are also through to the last eight after they battled back to win 5-7 6-4 9-7 against Ekaterina Makarova and Max Mirnyi.

They will now go up against their compatriot Jamie Murray and his partner Martina Hingis in the quarters, with that matched handed a Centre Court berth on Thursday's schedule.

Skupski could not achieve any further success in the men's doubles, however, as he and brother Neal were edged out by fourth seeds Lukasz Kubot of Poland and Brazil's Marcelo Melo. Kubot and Melo won 7-6 (13/11) 6-4 6-4.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.