 
  1. Tennis
  2. WTA

Heather Watson retires injured in first round of Rogers Cup

07 August 2017 09:09

An injured Heather Watson is out of the Rogers Cup in Toronto after retiring in her first-round match against Naomi Osaka.

The British number two was well on the way to a resounding defeat, trailing 6-1 4-1 to the Japanese teenager when she called time on the match.

Watson, who came through two rounds of qualifying, received treatment in the second set for a shoulder injury and could not see the contest out.

The writing was on the wall from the opening game, which Osaka broke and then she raced into a 5-0 lead.

Watson avoided a whitewash by breaking Osaka's serve but could not hold on to her own service game and her opponent took the first set.

The second followed a similar pattern, Osaka breaking early, and when Watson knew there was no way back she retired.

Source: PA

