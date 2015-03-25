 
  1. Tennis
  2. WTA

Heather Watson pulls off impressive win at Eastbourne

26 June 2017 07:39

Britain's Heather Watson overcame a top-10 opponent for only the second time in her career by beating defending champion Dominika Cibulkova at Eastbourne.

Watson made light of being ranked 117 places lower to knock out world number nine Cibulkova 7-5 6-4 in the Aegon International second round at Devonshire Park.

The victory delivers Watson a timely boost ahead of the start of Wimbledon, where the British number three needed a wildcard to enter the main draw due to her lowly ranking of 126.

But after pushing world number five Elina Svitolina to three sets in Birmingham last week, Watson went one step further against Cibulkova, the big-hitting Slovakian who reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon only 12 months ago.

She will now face Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

"I just felt everything came together and I played really well," Watson said.

"Is it my best win of the year? I guess so yeah. The crowd are really loud this year, I love it. The atmosphere is great.

"I just am really enjoying playing at the moment."

Petra Kvitova, many observers' favourite to win Wimbledon after her triumph in Birmingham last week, withdrew from Eastbourne on Monday morning with an abdominal injury.

The Czech has staged a remarkable comeback after suffering a knife attack in her home in December, which meant she needed four hours of surgery on her left, and playing, hand.

Kvitova, however, now looks in contention for a third crown at SW19 and indicated her latest injury should not cause too much of a problem.

"Hopefully not," Kvitova said. "I will have treatment. But I will not practice for a couple of days for sure."

British number two Kyle Edmund extended his disappointing start to the grass-court season by losing to American Donald Young 6-4 3-6 6-3 in round one.

Edmund also fell at the first hurdle at Queen's last week to talented world number 193 Denis Shapovalov, before splitting with his coach Ryan Jones.

"It's just something that I felt I wanted," Edmund said.

"Do you make decisions based on timing or what people think? Everyone has their own way of thinking. I felt I wanted a fresh voice."

Edmund will go it alone at the All England Club, although Davis Cup captain Leon Smith will help when required.

The 22-year-old intends to make a longer-term appointment before the start of the American swing in August.

Naomi Broady also lost to Kristyna Pliskova 6-2 6-7 (7/9) 6-1 but 21-year-old Cameron Norrie registered a surprise 6-4 7-6 (7/4) victory over world number 49 Horacio Zeballos.

It was a first ever ATP Tour win in a main draw for Norrie, who is ranked 236th in the world, and earns a second-round meeting with Frenchman Gael Monfils.

British number one Johanna Konta will begin on Tuesday against Romania's Sorana Cirstea, who accused her of gamesmanship following their controversial Davis Cup tie in April.

Cirstea lost but said Konta had "exaggerated" her distress after the Briton was verbally abused by Romanian team captain Ilie Nastase.

Source: PA

Feature 5 reasons why England can look forward with optimism

5 reasons why England can look forward with optimi...

It has been a turbulent year since Roy Hodgson's England were bundled out of Euro 2016 by Iceland in Nice.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix...

The Formula One season came alive in Azerbaijan on Sunday following a frenetic race which saw four safety cars, one

Feature United sound out Harry Kane, City weighing up swap deal with Arsenal - Transfer News

United sound out Harry Kane, City weighing up swap...

Tottenham have laughed off speculation linking Manchester United with a summer bid for HARRY KANE, with the Independent claiming Spurs

Feature 8 things you might not remember from Holyfield v Tyson II

8 things you might not remember from Holyfield v T...

June 28 represents the 20th anniversary of the evening Mike Tyson bit Evander Holyfield's ears during their world heavyweight title

Feature 5 things you may not know about Dawid Malan

5 things you may not know about Dawid Malan...

Dawid Malan became the first player to hit a half-century on his England Twenty20 debut during Sunday's victory against South Africa.

Feature Formula One controversies

Formula One controversies...

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel were involved in an astonishing row at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday.