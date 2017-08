Heather Watson went out of the Citi Open in the first round on Tuesday with a straight sets defeat to Patricia Maria Tig.

British number two Watson lost 7-6 (7/4) 7-6 (7/3) to the Romanian in a little more than two hours in Washington.

Watson, 25, had set points in the first but Tig was the stronger in both tiebreaks to set up a second round match against compatriot Monica Niculescu or Japan's Nao Hibino.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.