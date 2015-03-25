 
Heather Watson knocked out of Seoul Open

18 September 2017 09:23

Heather Watson was knocked out of the Seoul Open at the first hurdle as she lost 6-3 0-6 6-1 to Sara Sorribes Tormo.

Briton Watson, who had moved back into the top 100 after reaching the third round at Wimbledon, has now failed to get past the first round in Korea in four attempts.

Sorribes Tormo, ranked 14 places lower than Watson, broke serve four times in the final set to advance after one hour and 36 minutes.

The Spaniard will now take on third seed Kristyna Pliskova or local wildcard Han Na-lae in the next round.

Source: PA

