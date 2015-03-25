Heather Watson holds her nerve to win Wimbledon opener

Heather Watson continued her fine form on grass with victory over Maryna Zanevska to reach the second round of Wimbledon.

The British number two has had a difficult season but turned things around last week in Eastbourne by reaching the semi-finals.

It was the confidence boost Watson needed and she took advantage of a kind draw against Belgium's Maryna Zanevska to win 6-1 7-6 (7/5).

There was a wobble at the end of the second set as Watson missed three match points and was taken to a tie-break, but she held on.

Watson, whose scalps in Eastbourne included the tournament's defending champion Dominika Cibulkova and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, made a flying start on Court Two, winning the first five games.

Zanevska, ranked 119, stopped the rot to avoid a bagel and made a correct Hawk-Eye challenge to deny Watson when she thought she had won the set.

But the 25-year-old took her next set point and broke serve again at the start of the second.

Zanevska provided stronger resistance this time but Watson kept her nose in front until she served for the match.

In a topsy-turvy game, Watson saved two break points and created three match points but could not take any of them and Zanevska levelled at 5-5.

A tight tie-break could have gone either way but it was Watson who brought up a fourth match point and took it when Zanevska fired a forehand long.

Next up for the British number two is a meeting with either 18th seed Anastasija Sevastova or Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva.

Source: PA

