Heather Watson fails to qualify for the French Open

Heather Watson's bid to qualify for the French Open ended in a comprehensive final-round loss to Dutchwoman Richel Hogenkamp.

It continues a difficult season for the British number two, who has dropped to 118 in the world and will now fall further.

Watson had come through qualifying on three previous occasions at Roland Garros but was never in contention against Hogenkamp and lost 6-0 6-3 in an hour and 10 minutes.

It took Watson 10 games to get on the board, with her breakthrough coming after treatment for what appeared to be a hip problem.

But she could not mount a comeback and misses out on playing in the main draw at a grand slam for the first time since the Australian Open in 2011.

The 25-year-old's defeat means Johanna Konta is Britain's only representative in the women's singles, with Naomi Broady and Tara Moore having lost in the first round of qualifying.

Source: PA

