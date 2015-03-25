 
  1. Tennis
  2. WTA

Heather Watson fails to qualify for the French Open

26 May 2017 12:39

Heather Watson's bid to qualify for the French Open ended in a comprehensive final-round loss to Dutchwoman Richel Hogenkamp.

It continues a difficult season for the British number two, who has dropped to 118 in the world and will now fall further.

Watson had come through qualifying on three previous occasions at Roland Garros but was never in contention against Hogenkamp and lost 6-0 6-3 in an hour and 10 minutes.

It took Watson 10 games to get on the board, with her breakthrough coming after treatment for what appeared to be a hip problem.

But she could not mount a comeback and misses out on playing in the main draw at a grand slam for the first time since the Australian Open in 2011.

The 25-year-old's defeat means Johanna Konta is Britain's only representative in the women's singles, with Naomi Broady and Tara Moore having lost in the first round of qualifying.

Source: PA

Feature Francesco Totti

Francesco Totti's debut - what did the world look ...

Francesco Totti will call time on his 24-year career as a Roma player after the game with Genoa.

Feature Q&A on Wayne Rooney

Q&A on Wayne Rooney's England future...

England's record goalscorer Wayne Rooney has been left out of Gareth Southgate's England squad for the second time in a

Feature United in for Munich winger, City stars expecting Sanchez arrival - Transfer News

United in for Munich winger, City stars expecting ...

Manchester City players expect to be lining up alongside ALEXIS SANCHEZ and KYLE WALKER at the Etihad Stadium next season, according to the Mirror.

Feature 5 possible contenders to replace Sam Allardyce at Crystal Palace

5 possible contenders to replace Sam Allardyce at ...

Sam Allardyce left his role as manager of Crystal Palace on Tuesday night, leaving the Selhurst Park hierarchy in the

Feature A closer look at Manchester United

A closer look at Manchester United's Europa League...

Ajax stand between Manchester United and Europa League glory on Wednesday.

Feature Monaco Grand Prix talking points

Monaco Grand Prix talking points...

Lewis Hamilton has arrived in Monaco just six points behind championship rival Sebastian Vettel following his victory at last Sunday's