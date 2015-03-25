Heather Watson defends WTA's 'best outfits' poll following criticism

Heather Watson has defended an under-fire poll organised by the Women's Tennis Association to rate the best outfits worn at Wimbledon.

The WTA has faced criticism over the feature on its website, which allows readers to review nine outfits and choose a favourite. Watson's own tennis dress is among the selected outfits.

Women In Sport, the organisation which aims to push forward gender equality, has criticised the WTA poll, replying to a tweet from the tennis body that asked "Best dressed?" by stating: "We'd rather discuss the skill of the players - not their dresses. #CallItOut"

Its chief executive, Ruth Holdaway, told the Guardian: "By focusing on the appearance of women, this poll diverts much needed attention away from the pure talent and athleticism on display from these players."

However, British number two Watson said: "I think the poll's fun. I never win it, but I love it.

"I like to look good on the court, I love the clothes that I wear. I love my Wimbledon dress right now and I saw there was a poll for the Wimbledon outfits this year and I think it's great."

Speaking after she reached the final of the mixed doubles with Henri Kontinen for a second successive year, 25-year-old Watson added: " I'm always looking at what the other girls are wearing and it's good to see what other people think as well."

Bulgarian Magdalena Maleeva, a 42-year-old former world number four who is competing in the veteran invitational doubles, told the Daily Telegraph : "I would rather women players were viewed for the good tennis they play rather than the nice dresses they wear. I find it a bit sexist to be honest and it's disappointing they did this.

"Perhaps we should do a poll for the best forehand on the women's tour rather than the best dressed. And why not a poll for the best dressed guys?"

Women's singles finalist Garbine Muguruza shrugged off the suggestion it was a sexist poll, saying in her pre-final press conference on Friday: "It's not very important."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.