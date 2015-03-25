Grigor Dimitrov stunned by Jerzy Janowicz in Stuttgart

Second seed Grigor Dimitrov was knocked out of the Mercedes Cup in Stuttgart as Poland's Jerzy Janowicz sprung the surprise of the day.

Janowicz recorded a 7-6 (7/4) 6-3 victory to advance to the quarter-finals, where he will come up against Benoit Paire, who saw off German qualifier Peter Gojowczyk in straight sets.

Third seed Tomas Berdych set up a last-eight meeting with Feliciano Lopez by beating Bernard Tomic 7-6 (7/4) 6-2.

Lopez was the only victor of the day's action in Germany to be taken to three sets, but the Spaniard still had enough to see off Jeremy Chardy 6-3 3-6 6-2.

At the Ricoh Open in s'Hertogenbosch, top seed Marin Cilic came from a set down to beat Janko Tipsarevic and reach the quarter-finals.

The Croatian recovered to win 6-7 (6/8) 6-2 6-4 and will meet Canadian qualifier Vasek Pospisil for a place in the last four.

Pospisil advanced as his round of 16 opponent Alexandr Dolgopolov was forced to retire hurt while trailing 7-6 (7/2) 4-2.

Cilic is joined in the quarter-finals by compatriot Ivo Karlovic, who was a 6-4 6-1 winner against Stefan Kozlov 6-4 6-1.

Karlovic will next face Daniil Medvedev, who saw off Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-3 7-6 (7/3) on Thursday.

Source: PA

