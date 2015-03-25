 
Grigor Dimitrov stunned by Jerzy Janowicz in Stuttgart

15 June 2017 09:54

Second seed Grigor Dimitrov was knocked out of the Mercedes Cup in Stuttgart as Poland's Jerzy Janowicz sprung the surprise of the day.

Janowicz recorded a 7-6 (7/4) 6-3 victory to advance to the quarter-finals, where he will come up against Benoit Paire, who saw off German qualifier Peter Gojowczyk in straight sets.

Third seed Tomas Berdych set up a last-eight meeting with Feliciano Lopez by beating Bernard Tomic 7-6 (7/4) 6-2.

Lopez was the only victor of the day's action in Germany to be taken to three sets, but the Spaniard still had enough to see off Jeremy Chardy 6-3 3-6 6-2.

At the Ricoh Open in s'Hertogenbosch, top seed Marin Cilic came from a set down to beat Janko Tipsarevic and reach the quarter-finals.

The Croatian recovered to win 6-7 (6/8) 6-2 6-4 and will meet Canadian qualifier Vasek Pospisil for a place in the last four.

Pospisil advanced as his round of 16 opponent Alexandr Dolgopolov was forced to retire hurt while trailing 7-6 (7/2) 4-2.

Cilic is joined in the quarter-finals by compatriot Ivo Karlovic, who was a 6-4 6-1 winner against Stefan Kozlov 6-4 6-1.

Karlovic will next face Daniil Medvedev, who saw off Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-3 7-6 (7/3) on Thursday.

Source: PA

