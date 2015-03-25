 
  1. Tennis
  2. ATP

Grigor Dimitrov beats Nick Kyrgios to claim first Masters title

21 August 2017 12:23

Grigor Dimitrov won his maiden Masters 1000 Title with a straight sets victory over Nick Kyrgios in the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

The 26-year-old, who is the world number 11, won 6-3 7-5 to claim his third title of the season following victories in Brisbane and Sofia.

Both were playing in their first Masters final and they played some impressive tennis, including a 23-shot rally in the fifth game.

Dimitrov broke serve in the next game by crashing a superb forehand down the line and he served out the set comfortably.

A tight second set swung the way of the Bulgarian in the 11th game when he broke serve again when Kyrgios over-hit a forehand past the baseline.

He was crowned champion on his second match point when the Australian hit a return into the net.

"I love playing here," Dimitrov said on the ATP website. "This tournament has actually been one of my favourite tournaments."

Source: PA

Feature How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great Sir Colin Meads

How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great S...

Tributes were pouring in for Sir Colin Meads on Sunday following his death from pancreatic cancer at the age of 81.

Feature England

England's top-10 Test wicket-takers of all time...

Stuart Broad moved up to second in the list of England's all-time leading Test wicket-takers as West Indies were thrashed

Feature Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's most memorable UFC fights...

Conor McGregor will fight as a professional boxer for the first time when he meets Floyd Mayweather in a light-middleweight

Feature Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather's finest fight wins...

Floyd Mayweather is expected to fight for the last time in his light-middleweight match-up with Conor McGregor on August 26.

Feature Q&A on the first day/night Test match in England

Q&A on the first day/night Test match in England...

Day/night Test cricket came to England for the first time at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Feature 5 transfers that would not have happened if new proposals had been in place

5 transfers that would not have happened if new pr...

A proposed change to the summer transfer window for Premier League clubs could see an end to the mad dash