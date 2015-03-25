Greg Rusedski: No need to panic over Andy Murray form

Andy Murray can still win Wimbledon and there is no need to panic about his recent dip in form, insists former British number one Greg Rusedski.

Murray crashed out in the first round of the Aegon Championships on Tuesday after a shock defeat to Australian world number 90 Jordan Thompson.

The loss came just 12 days before the start of Wimbledon and leaves Murray short of both match practice on grass and confidence ahead of the third grand slam of the year.

It also continues a worrying dip in form for the world number one, who has lost nine times already in 2017, six of those coming against opponents ranked outside the top 20.

Rusedski, however, feels Murray's demise has been exaggerated.

"Everyone is blowing it out of all proportion," Rusedski, an analyst for Eurosport, told Press Association Sport.

"It's one match. At the end of the day this isn't Wimbledon. He has another 10 days left before he has to open up the tournament so we shouldn't read too much into this.

"It means he's going to get a bit more practice time, he'll be able to get on the grass at Wimbledon, which is a little slower, and on top of that the conditions are not going to be as hot. I really think Andy is going to be fine."

Rusedski added: "He'll just go play a few exhibition matches. Novak (Djokovic) has won Wimbledon before without playing any matches leading in and Rafa (Nadal) has done the same, so let's all not panic about it."

It remains to be seen whether Murray now chooses to enter any additional events next week, with Djokovic announcing on Wednesday he had accepted a wildcard for the Aegon International at Eastbourne.

Djokovic has not entered an official grass-court competition between the French Open and Wimbledon since 2010, instead opting for rest and the odd exhibition match.

"This will be my first trip to Eastbourne. I have heard great things about the tournament," Djokovic said.

"I am looking forward to fine-tuning my grass-court game there ahead of Wimbledon."

The All England Club announced the first batch of wild cards on Wednesday but there was no room for last year's hero Marcus Willis in the main draw.

The 26-year-old caused a sensation 12 months ago with his run through pre-qualifying and qualifying before going out in the second round against Roger Federer on Centre Court.

But Willis, ranked 387th, has made limited progress since and was only awarded a free pass into qualifying.

Heather Watson, Laura Robson and Davis Cup stalwart James Ward are among those given a wildcard into the main draw.

Watson has dropped outside the top 100 after a difficult 12 months, while Robson continues to work her way slowly back up the rankings following debilitating wrist problems.

Naomi Broady and 20-year-old Katie Boulter are the other British women to have been given wild cards along with Kazakhstan's Zarina Diyas, who has twice reached the fourth round.

On Wednesday Broady lost 6-2 6-2 to Petra Kvitova in the second round of the Aegon Classic in Birmingham.

Elsewhere, former Wimbledon champion Boris Becker has been declared bankrupt.

Miss Registrar Christine Derrett, who recalled watching him play on Centre Court, said: "One has the impression of a man with his head in the sand."

