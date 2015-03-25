Greg Rusedski backs Andy Murray to reach another Wimbledon final

Andy Murray will defy Wimbledon's biggest servers to barge his way through to another final, according to one-time ace king Greg Rusedski.

There will be no hiding place for world number one Murray from the top guns in the men's draw as the tournament heads towards its final weekend.

In Wednesday's quarter-finals he tackles American Sam Querrey, who sits tied for second in the ace stakes at Wimbledon after rifling down 99 clean service winners in four matches.

And if defending champion Murray comes through a winner from his 10th consecutive appearance in the last eight, the last step on his route to Sunday's final will be blocked by Rafael Nadal's conqueror Gilles Muller or Croatian Marin Cilic.

Muller has slung down more aces than anybody so far, sending 102 searing beyond his opponents, and Cilic's 72 puts him fifth on the leaderboard.

Rusedski, whose fastest recorded serve of 149mph remains one of the biggest ever delivered, is convinced he will be watching a Murray-Cilic semi-final on Friday.

"It looks like the match against Querrey is not going to be long rallies, it's going to be explosive movements and a break here or a tie-breaker there to come through," Rusedski said.

"Andy likes playing Sam but Sam's had probably the best year of his career so far. I like his serve and his forehand, and his backhand's got better, but it comes down to movement and getting balls back, and Andy's one of the greatest returners in our game, so he's going to find a solution.

"I think it's going to be loud, noisy, but I expect Murray, although he may drop a set, to come through.

"And Cilic, yes he will push him more, but I just feel Andy's mentality, being on Centre Court, and with his experience - Andy never lets any opportunities go.

"It's an incredible record, 10 quarter-finals in a row, and Andy's got the bit between his teeth because it's been the year of Federer and Nadal. Murray wants to say, 'It's my year as well, I'm world number one, don't forget me'."

Victories over Alexander Bublik, Dustin Brown, Fabio Fognini and Benoit Paire have carried Murray through the draw, with the Scot not letting a nagging hip problem impede his progress.

And although former British number one Rusedski thought Nadal would come through Murray's half of the draw to reach the final, he now sees it panning out only one way after the Spaniard's dramatic fourth-round exit.

"It's good news for Andy," Rusedski said. "He would have given Andy a tougher match.

"I had Rafa going to the final to face Roger this year. I think it opens up the section. If you look at the opponents he's got, yes it's tricky with Querrey and Cilic, but I still expect Murray to be back in the final, most likely against Roger Federer.

"I'm looking at the section and it's probably going to be Cilic who comes through into the semi-finals, and Cilic is playing very well.

"But if you look at his matches that's he's lost, he's lost up against Novak Djokovic where he should have won a few years back (in 2014), and then up against Federer (last year) when he should have won, so I just feel a mental edge will go to Andy, even though his old coach Jonas Bjorkman is in the corner."

Bjorkman, who in 2015 had an eight-month spell with Murray, teamed up with Cilic last August and has guided the Croatian to sixth in the world rankings.

Through to this stage, Murray's opponents have been largely unpredictable characters, prone to mixing showy tennis with lapses of concentration.

Each time Murray has taken advantage, keeping his focus, and Rusedski sees that as a sign that bodes well for the rest of the tournament.

"It's interesting because those sort of guys have their challenge and you don't know when they're going to stop-start," Rusedski said.

"You've got to keep your levels throughout and not let one or two hot games in a set bother you.

"And that's where mentally the big four are so much superior to the rest, because they manage to keep that focus.

"I'm sure he's not too disappointed how his draw's worked out. He's had a very good run-in to this quarter-final, it's been a perfect tonic considering how he was physically leading into this tournament."

Source: PA

