Great Britain has two representatives in mixed doubles semi-finals

13 July 2017 08:39

Great Britain has two representatives in the mixed doubles semi-finals at Wimbledon after Jamie Murray and Heather Watson both won through with their respective partners.

Home hopes may be over in the singles following the exits of Andy Murray and Johanna Konta but there could yet be British silverware to celebrate.

Murray and Martina Hingis are the top seeds and defeated all-British pair Ken Skupski and Jocelyn Rae 6-4 6-4.

Watson and Finn Henri Kontinen are the defending champions and could yet make it back-to-back titles after a 6-7 (4/7) 6-4 7-5 win over Rohan Bopanna of India and Canadian Gaby Dabrowski.

Murray and Watson cannot meet until the final, and it will be a familiar face on the other side of the net whatever for Murray if he and Hingis make it.

The Scot's men's doubles partner, Brazilian Bruno Soares, will take on Watson and Kontinen in the last four with Russian Elena Vesnina.

Murray said: "Our goal is to win. We've still got to do two matches. We're getting closer but tomorrow will be a tough match again. We've got to be ready."

If he does face Watson, Murray will certainly be used to taking on home opposition, with he and Hingis having knocked out Skupski's brother Neal and Anna Smith in round two.

He said of Skupski and Rae: "I was watching them playing last night, I really wanted them to win so there's more guys still playing.

"I've trained with Joss a bit, I've known Ken since forever. Fortunately for us we won, that's the nicest thing about it from a personal point of view, but it's cool there's still British players playing later in the second week of grand slams."

Source: PA

