Grand slam retirements: a closer look

Wimbledon will be hoping the spate of retirements in the singles competitions is over as the tournament nears its finale.

This year's total of 12 in-match retirements is one short of a record for the championships which was set in 2008 and matched in 2013.

The grand slam record for the most singles retirements is 17 and was set at the 2011 US Open.

Here is a look at how numbers have fluctuated recently, looking at figures from five years ago, from last year and from the current, ongoing season.

AUSTRALIAN OPEN

2012: 12 retirements - eight men (plus one walkover), four women

2016: Nine - five men, four women

2017: Eight - f ive men, three women

FRENCH OPEN

2012: Six retirements - four men, two women

2016: Six - four men (plus one walkover), two women

2017: Eight - s even men, one woman

WIMBLEDON

2012: Seven retirements - five men, two women

2016: Five: Two men (plus one walkover), three women

2017: 12: 10 men, two women

US OPEN

2012: Six retirements - three men (plus one walkover), three women

2016: 11 - n ine men (plus one walkover), two women

2017: Tournament begins on August 28.

Source: PA

