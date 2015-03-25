Grand slam champion Bethanie Mattek-Sands a dedicated follower of fashion

Bethanie Mattek-Sands looks certain to face a long road back to tennis after suffering a horrific knee injury during her second-round match against Sorana Cirstea at Wimbledon.

The American lay screaming in pain after slipping early in the third set and was taken to hospital following lengthy treatment on the court.

Mattek-Sands is one of the most experienced figures on the WTA Tour having turned professional 18 years ago.

The 32-year-old reached her highest singles ranking of 30 in 2011 but has focused more on doubles over the last few years and climbed to number one in the rankings in January.

Her partnership with Czech Lucie Safarova has proved hugely fruitful and, after winning titles at the US Open, Australian Open and French Open, they had hoped to achieve the rare feat of holding all four at the same time.

Wimbledon is the only grand slam Mattek-Sands has not won, with her tally after Paris standing at five women's and two mixed doubles titles.

To the casual tennis fan, Mattek-Sands is almost certainly best known for her dress sense.

The American has always made a point of standing out from the crowd, be it striking clothing, knee-length socks or dyed hair. She once wore a straw hat during a doubles final on the WTA Tour.

Wimbledon's all-white rule has been a challenge to Mattek-Sands' creativity but in 2011 she famously took to the court wearing a jacket adorned with tennis balls, created by Lady Gaga's designer Alex Noble.

Mattek-Sands lives in Phoenix, Arizona with her husband Justin Sands and beloved mastiff dog Ruger.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.