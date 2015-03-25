 
  1. Tennis
  2. WTA

Grand slam champion Bethanie Mattek-Sands a dedicated follower of fashion

06 July 2017 09:09

Bethanie Mattek-Sands looks certain to face a long road back to tennis after suffering a horrific knee injury during her second-round match against Sorana Cirstea at Wimbledon.

The American lay screaming in pain after slipping early in the third set and was taken to hospital following lengthy treatment on the court.

Mattek-Sands is one of the most experienced figures on the WTA Tour having turned professional 18 years ago.

The 32-year-old reached her highest singles ranking of 30 in 2011 but has focused more on doubles over the last few years and climbed to number one in the rankings in January.

Her partnership with Czech Lucie Safarova has proved hugely fruitful and, after winning titles at the US Open, Australian Open and French Open, they had hoped to achieve the rare feat of holding all four at the same time.

Wimbledon is the only grand slam Mattek-Sands has not won, with her tally after Paris standing at five women's and two mixed doubles titles.

To the casual tennis fan, Mattek-Sands is almost certainly best known for her dress sense.

The American has always made a point of standing out from the crowd, be it striking clothing, knee-length socks or dyed hair. She once wore a straw hat during a doubles final on the WTA Tour.

Wimbledon's all-white rule has been a challenge to Mattek-Sands' creativity but in 2011 she famously took to the court wearing a jacket adorned with tennis balls, created by Lady Gaga's designer Alex Noble.

Mattek-Sands lives in Phoenix, Arizona with her husband Justin Sands and beloved mastiff dog Ruger.

Source: PA

Feature 5 talking points ahead of third Lions Test in New Zealand

5 talking points ahead of third Lions Test in New ...

The British and Irish Lions must win Saturday's third Test in Auckland to claim a first series victory over world champions New Zealand since 1971.

Feature New Zealand v British and Irish Lions - key battles

New Zealand v British and Irish Lions - key battle...

Saturday's third Test match between New Zealand and the British and Irish Lions will feature a number of fascinating and

Feature County Championship wrap

County Championship wrap...

The latest round of Specsavers County Championship fixtures drew to a close on Thursday, with neither Hampshire nor Yorkshire getting

Feature 5 things you might not know about Andy Murray

5 things you might not know about Andy Murray's Wi...

Andy Murray will take on flashy Italian Fabio Fognini in the third round of Wimbledon on Friday.

Feature When Britain had five players in the third round at Wimbledon

When Britain had five players in the third round a...

Four British players have reached the third round at Wimbledon for the first time since 1997 - when five made it that far.

Feature How the Lions have fared in past series deciders

How the Lions have fared in past series deciders...

The British and Irish Lions face a series decider for the seventh time in their history when they face New Zealand in Auckland on Saturday.