Gordon Reid hoping he and Konta can keep British buzz alive

Wheelchair tennis star Gordon Reid is hoping Johanna Konta can keep the feelgood factor going for British tennis at Wimbledon as he aims to play his own part in keeping spirits high.

Reid loves the attention that comes the way of the wheelchair events, but admits there is always a greater excitement in the closing days of the tournament if other British players are also competing for top honours.

In recent years it has been typically Andy Murray going for glory, but his defeat on Wednesday leaves Konta as the prime hope for Centre Court glory at the weekend. She faces Venus Williams in the women's semi-finals on Thursday.

Speaking of being involved at the same time as fellow Britons bid to land their own trophies, Reid said: "W hen that happens there's an underlying buzz around British tennis in general and I think you can feel that.

"When the big names are doing well, the public look out for the rest of the British players and they're hungry for British success.

"As soon as they see a British player on the courts outside they'll flock and come to support us."

Reid claimed a significant share of the attention 12 months ago when he did the Wimbledon wheelchair double, partnering Alfie Hewett to doubles success before beating Stefan Olsson to land the singles title.

The 25-year-old Scot has been drawn to face Olsson in his opening singles match on Thursday, and plans are afoot for the finals of the wheelchair events to be played on the 2,000-capacity Court Three this year, allowing for a far greater crowd than saw last year's matches.

Then the finals were contested on tiny Court 17, with fans clamouring for a view, and it will be back there for the quarter-final match against Olsson.

It is sure to revive great memories, and Glasgow-based Reid admits it has been an exciting year since his Wimbledon double, with singles gold at the Paralympics in Rio a clear highlight.

"Last week I collected my MBE from the Queen in Holyrood, and you're sitting there talking to her and thinking, 'Is this actually happening?'," he said.

"And on Monday I signed a deal with (clothing firm) Uniqlo and they took us to their flagship store in Oxford Street and there's a massive poster of me about 10 metres high. It's right as you walk in the door, and you think 'You'd never expect that of any Paralympic athlete, never mind me or any other wheelchair tennis player'.

"That's one of those surreal things you don't expect is ever going to happen, but it just shows you how far the sport's progressing."

Source: PA

