Gilles Simon sees off Andrea Seppi on home soil at Moselle Open

Home favourite and eighth seed Gilles Simon kicked off his Moselle Open with an easy win over Andrea Seppi.

The Frenchman needed just 76 minutes and dropped only three games in a 6-3 6-0 romp over the Italian in Metz.

Romanian Marius Copil was the only other first-round winner on Monday as he also beat an Italian in the shape of Alessandro Giannessi, triumphing 6-3 6-2.

At the St Petersburg Open in Russia, fifth seed Philipp Kohlschreiber made early headway, beating Evgeny Tyurnev 6-1 6-3, but sixth seed Paolo Lorenzi was knocked out, suffering a 7-5 7-5 loss to Damir Dzumhur.

Marcos Baghdatis was the other winner, seeing off Horacio Zeballos 7-5 6-4.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.