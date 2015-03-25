 
  1. Tennis
  2. WTA

Gilles Simon sees off Andrea Seppi on home soil at Moselle Open

19 September 2017 01:23

Home favourite and eighth seed Gilles Simon kicked off his Moselle Open with an easy win over Andrea Seppi.

The Frenchman needed just 76 minutes and dropped only three games in a 6-3 6-0 romp over the Italian in Metz.

Romanian Marius Copil was the only other first-round winner on Monday as he also beat an Italian in the shape of Alessandro Giannessi, triumphing 6-3 6-2.

At the St Petersburg Open in Russia, fifth seed Philipp Kohlschreiber made early headway, beating Evgeny Tyurnev 6-1 6-3, but sixth seed Paolo Lorenzi was knocked out, suffering a 7-5 7-5 loss to Damir Dzumhur.

Marcos Baghdatis was the other winner, seeing off Horacio Zeballos 7-5 6-4.

Source: PA

Feature What did Roy Hodgson

What did Roy Hodgson's England predecessors do aft...

Roy Hodgson has taken up his first managerial post since departing as England coach after his appointment by Crystal Palace.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla

Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla...

Liverpool return to Champions League action at home to Sevilla on Wednesday.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Manchester City

Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Mancheste...

Manchester City face Dutch champions Feyenoord in the first match of their latest Champions League campaign on Wednesday.

Feature Five things you may not know about US Open champion Sloane Stephens

Five things you may not know about US Open champio...

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys to win her first grand slam title at the US Open.

Feature 12 things you may not know about England bowler James Anderson

12 things you may not know about England bowler Ja...

James Anderson has become the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets during the third game against West Indies at Headingley.

Feature James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Test wickets

James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Te...

James Anderson has joined Test cricket's elite 500 club, taking the landmark scalp in the third match against West Indies.