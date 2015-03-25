Gilles Simon loses in Croatia Open first round

Fifth seed Gilles Simon suffered a shock first-round defeat to Marco Cecchinato at the Croatia Open in Umag.

Cecchinato, ranked 105 in the world, progressed 6-1 3-6 6-1 against the French world number 36 for his first ATP Tour win since April 2016.

The Italian goes on to face Croatian wildcard Ivan Dodig, who pulled off a 6-4 7-6 (7/4) victory against Romania's Marius Copil.

In Monday's only first-round match at the Swedish Open in Bastad, Henri Laaksonen beat home wildcard Mikael Ymer 7-6 (7/5) 7-5 to book his place in the last 16 against third seed Pablo Cuevas .

Source: PA

