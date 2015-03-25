 
  1. Tennis
  2. ATP

Gilles Simon loses in Croatia Open first round

17 July 2017 09:38

Fifth seed Gilles Simon suffered a shock first-round defeat to Marco Cecchinato at the Croatia Open in Umag.

Cecchinato, ranked 105 in the world, progressed 6-1 3-6 6-1 against the French world number 36 for his first ATP Tour win since April 2016.

The Italian goes on to face Croatian wildcard Ivan Dodig, who pulled off a 6-4 7-6 (7/4) victory against Romania's Marius Copil.

In Monday's only first-round match at the Swedish Open in Bastad, Henri Laaksonen beat home wildcard Mikael Ymer 7-6 (7/5) 7-5 to book his place in the last 16 against third seed Pablo Cuevas .

Source: PA

Feature 5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton took a seismic chunk out of Sebastian Vettel's championship lead after sealing a record-equalling victory at the British Grand Prix.

Feature Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the season?

Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the ...

It is being widely reported that Leicester City are the favourites to sign Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, and if

Feature 5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017

5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017...

There have been great matches, tears of joy and despair, controversies and talking points aplenty at Wimbledon this year.

Feature 7 things we learned from Wimbledon

7 things we learned from Wimbledon...

Roger Federer and Garbine Muguruza were crowned Wimbledon champions after another dramatic fortnight at the All England Club.

Feature 7 things we learned from Wimbledon

7 things we learned from Wimbledon...

Roger Federer and Garbine Muguruza were crowned Wimbledon champions after another dramatic fortnight at the All England Club.

Feature What makes Roger Federer the greatest man to play tennis?

What makes Roger Federer the greatest man to play ...

Roger Federer won a record eighth Wimbledon title by beating Marin Cilic 6-3 6-1 6-4 in the final on Sunday.