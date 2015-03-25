Garbine Muguruza too strong for Simona Halep in Cincinnati

Garbine Muguruza thrashed Simona Halep 6-1 6-0 to win the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

The Wimbledon champion produced an emphatic performance to over-power the world number two. Halep, 25, would have replaced Karolina Pliskova at the top of the world rankings with a win but she was beaten in just 57 minutes.

Muguruza was relentless and her tennis was aggressive, earning her five breaks of serve in the match.

The Spaniard was in total command throughout, aside from a seven-deuce game in the second set when she had to save a couple of breaks points as Halep tried to find a way into the contest.

Source: PA

