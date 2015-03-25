 
Garbine Muguruza reaches Wimbledon semi-finals

11 July 2017 04:09

Garbine Muguruza moved one step closer to winning her second grand slam title by beating Svetlana Kuznetsova in the Wimbledon quarter-finals.

Muguruza was a runner-up at the All England Club in 2015 but looks primed to go one better this year after easing past the experienced Kuznetsova 6-3 6-4.

Last year's French Open champion will now face either American Coco Vandeweghe or the tournament's surprise package Magdalena Rybarikova for a place in the final on Saturday.

Kuznetsova enjoyed strong starts in both sets but failed to capitalise and it was Muguruza's superior serving and movement that proved decisive on Court One.

"I played good. I was clear about what I had to do, we have played a lot together. I was just trying to go for it, play my game," Muguruza told the BBC.

"(Reaching the final in) 2015 seems far away. I am a different player, more calm now. There have been big changes in me.

"I'm so happy to be back at the place where I had my breakthrough."

Source: PA

