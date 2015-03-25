Garbine Muguruza races into fourth round at Wimbledon

Former Wimbledon runner-up Garbine Muguruza breezed through to the fourth round with victory over Sorana Cirstea.

The Spanish 14th seed took just over an hour to record a 6-2 6-2 win against Romanian Cirstea, who was Bethanie Mattek-Sands' second-round opponent when she suffered her horrific knee injury.

"I'm feeling pretty good," said Muguruza, who was beaten in the 2015 final by Serena Williams.

"I felt today I improved my game a bit compared to the previous matches. I'm happy the way I'm playing out there.

"It's great to reach the second week. That's everybody's goal, to go through the first week, the first matches, then the exciting part comes now, in a way."

Seventh seed Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia eased through to the last 16 with a routine 6-4 6-0 victory over Slovenia's Polona Hercog.

Slovakian Magdalena Rybarikova, who knocked out t hird seed Karolina Pliskova in the second round, dispatched Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine 6-2 6-1.

Source: PA

