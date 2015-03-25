 
  1. Tennis
  2. WTA

Garbine Muguruza pays tribute to victims of Barcelona terrorist attack after win

18 August 2017 09:53

Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza clinched a semi-final berth at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati after a mighty contest against Svetlana Kuznetsova.

The Spaniard won through 6-2 5-7 7-5 against her Russian opponent, just a day after a similarly gruelling test against American Madison Keys.

Victory was secured when a powerfully-struck deep forehand from Muguruza was followed by Kuznetsova returning the ball into the net.

Muguruza followed the win with a tribute to the victims of the Barcelona terrorist attack, writing on Twitter: "B arcelona te siento. Barcelona I feel you."

She played with a black ribbon on her white visor as a mark of respect and said, according to the WTA: "I thought about wearing it (on her tennis kit), but I was playing in a dark outfit, so I thought no. I decided to have it on my visor."

She said she had been in touch with friends who were safe and added of her gesture of solidarity: "Hopefully it helps."

In delayed third-round action, held over from a wet Thursday, Czech world number one Karolina Pliskova beat Italian qualifier Camila Giorgi 6-3 4-6 6-0, American Sloane Stephens saw off Russia Ekaterina Makarova 2-6 6-3 6-4, and Germany's Julia Goerges was a 7-5 6-4 winner against Ukrainian Elina Svitolina.

Source: PA

Feature Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's most memorable UFC fights...

Conor McGregor will fight as a professional boxer for the first time when he meets Floyd Mayweather in a light-middleweight

Feature Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather's finest fight wins...

Floyd Mayweather is expected to fight for the last time in his light-middleweight match-up with Conor McGregor on August 26.

Feature Q&A on the first day/night Test match in England

Q&A on the first day/night Test match in England...

Day/night Test cricket came to England for the first time at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Feature 5 transfers that would not have happened if new proposals had been in place

5 transfers that would not have happened if new pr...

A proposed change to the summer transfer window for Premier League clubs could see an end to the mad dash

Feature Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's red mist...

Cristiano Ronaldo has been hit with a five-game ban after shoving referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

5 things we learned from the Premier League this w...

The Premier League came back with a bang this weekend.