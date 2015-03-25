Garbine Muguruza pays tribute to victims of Barcelona terrorist attack after win

Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza clinched a semi-final berth at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati after a mighty contest against Svetlana Kuznetsova.

The Spaniard won through 6-2 5-7 7-5 against her Russian opponent, just a day after a similarly gruelling test against American Madison Keys.

Victory was secured when a powerfully-struck deep forehand from Muguruza was followed by Kuznetsova returning the ball into the net.

Muguruza followed the win with a tribute to the victims of the Barcelona terrorist attack, writing on Twitter: "B arcelona te siento. Barcelona I feel you."

She played with a black ribbon on her white visor as a mark of respect and said, according to the WTA: "I thought about wearing it (on her tennis kit), but I was playing in a dark outfit, so I thought no. I decided to have it on my visor."

She said she had been in touch with friends who were safe and added of her gesture of solidarity: "Hopefully it helps."

In delayed third-round action, held over from a wet Thursday, Czech world number one Karolina Pliskova beat Italian qualifier Camila Giorgi 6-3 4-6 6-0, American Sloane Stephens saw off Russia Ekaterina Makarova 2-6 6-3 6-4, and Germany's Julia Goerges was a 7-5 6-4 winner against Ukrainian Elina Svitolina.

